Resource stocks drag down TSX stock indexes as price of gold, oil fail

TORONTO — Resource stocks dragged down the Toronto stock market this morning.

Gold miners were among the weakest performers, as the price of bullion fell, but oil and gas companies also contributed to Toronto's decline.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.40 points to 15,281.16, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.31 points to 21,407.07, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.245 points to 2,440.54. The Nasdaq composite fell 14.51 points to 6,250.74.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.53 cents US, up from the average price Friday of 75.37 cents US.

The August crude contract was down 21 cents at US$42.80 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.01 per mmBTU.