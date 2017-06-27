Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,281.22, down 34.80 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 40 cents, or 4.37 per cent, to $9.55 on 5.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down one cent, or 0.09 per cent, to $11.16 on 5.04 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up six cents, or five per cent, to $1.26 on 4.6 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 45 cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $13.14 on 4.49 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up four cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $10.44 on 4.48 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 15 cents, or 4.95 per cent, to $3.18 on 4.01 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

The U.S. Commerce Department slapped the Canadian softwood lumber industry with an additional 6.87 per cent in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs that will raise total duties to nearly 27 per cent.

Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP). Down 11 cents, or 1.93 per cent, to $5.59 on 18,916 shares.

Canfor Corp. (TSX:CFP). Up 27 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $19.44 on 873,459 shares.

West Fraser Timber Co. (TSX:WFT). Up 75 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $60.65 on 31,829 shares.

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSX:CFF). Up 12 cents, or 3.96 per cent, to $3.15 on 34,045 shares.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF). Unchanged at $2.20 on 590,287 shares.

Interfor Corp. (TSX:IFP). Up 32 cents, or 1.80 per cent, to $18.14 on 227,253 shares

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down 47 cents, or 5.56 per cent, to $7.99 on 2.1 million shares. The medical marijuana producer saw its fourth-quarter net loss quadruple to $21.1 million as expenses rose sharply. Net loss was equal to 14 cents per share, up from a net loss of five cents per share in the fourth quarter of its 2016 financial year. Its expense items included $5.4 million of acquisition-related costs, which weren't a factor last year, due to its purchase of Mettrum Health Corp. Revenue during the fourth-quarter rose to $14.7 million, including two months of contributions from Mettrum, up from $5 million a year earlier.