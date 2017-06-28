Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,355.58, up 74.36 points):

Potash Ridge Corp. (TSX:PRK). Miner. Up half-a-cent, or 2.22 per cent, to 23 cents on 5.4 million shares.

Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX:R). Miner. Down 2.5 cents, or 8.93 per cent, to 25.5 cents on 5.36 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $11.27 on 5.1 million shares.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF). Up 12 cents, or 5.45 per cent, to $2.32 on 5.08 million shares.

Sandvine Corp. (TSX:SVC). Telecommunications. Up 35 cents, or 8.95 per cent, to $4.26 on 4.8 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 5.93 per cent, to $3.49 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $2.45 on 3.4 million shares. The Quebec-based company may have to wait an extra two months to find out if its CSeries commercial jets will be hit by punishing U.S. duties. Boeing has requested that the U.S. Commerce Department delay its preliminary determination on its petition until Sept. 25 from July 21. In April, Boeing alleged Bombardier has been selling CSeries planes in the U.S. below cost thanks to public subsidies in violation of trade rules.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSX:PWT, OBE). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 4.60 per cent, to $1.66 on 2.6 million shares. Two days after changing its name and vowing to put its scandal-tainted past behind it, the former Penn West Petroleum is being hit with charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC charges allege the Calgary-based oil and gas firm and three of its former finance executives participated in a "multi-year accounting fraud" where hundreds of millions of dollars were mislabelled to improve the appearance of its operating metrics. None of the allegations against the company — which officially changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. on Monday — have been proven in court.