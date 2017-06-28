Toronto stock index up moderately on broad sector gains, loonie strengthens

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is showing moderate gains from a broad range of sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.20 points to 15,339.42, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 128.12 points to 21,438.78. The S&P 500 index added 18.33 points to 2,437.71 and the Nasdaq composite index was ahead 54.65 points to 6,201.27.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.54 cents US, up from Tuesday's average price of 75.83 cents US.

The August crude contract advanced 53 cents at US$44.77 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$3.11 per mmBTU.