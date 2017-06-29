Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 244,000
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Slightly more people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, but the number of applications remained at a historically low level suggesting a strong job market.
THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department says weekly applications rose by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000. The less volatile four-week average fell 2,750 to 242,250.
The number of people receiving unemployment benefit checks rose 11,835 to 1,828,688. That figure has fallen by 10
THE TAKEAWAY: Applications are a close indication of layoffs. They have come in below 300,000, a historically low level, for 121 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970. Employers have added jobs at a steady pace this year, though somewhat slower than in 2016, and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low of 4.3
KEY DRIVERS: Businesses are hiring despite slow growth in the first three months of the year, when the economy expanded at an annual rate of just 1.4
With the jobless rate so low, many businesses say they are struggling to find workers for their open positions.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said this week that the 4.3
Most Popular
-
Halifax hoop dreamers share the court with NBA superstar Andrew Wiggins
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run
-
Indigenous activists erect tipi on Parliament Hill after confrontation with police
-
Jury finds Alberta's Derek Saretzky guilty of killing father, toddler and senior