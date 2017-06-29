Markets Right Now: Indexes decline as tech stocks fall
9:40 a.m.
Stocks are lower in early trading as technology companies and big-dividend stocks dip.
Banks soared Thursday after the Federal Reserve said that they can buy back more stock and raise their dividends. Bond yields also jumped.
Citigroup jumped 3.4
Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.7
Walgreens ended its effort to buy Aid, and will buy about half of its stores instead. Walgreens gained 2.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average sank 7 points to 21,447. The Nasdaq composite fell 39 points, or 0.6
