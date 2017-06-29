Valeant shares hit 2017 high on completion of US$819.9 million sale of Dendreon

LAVAL, Que. — Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals hit a new high for the year on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning after the company completed the sale of its Dendreon subsidiary for US$819.9 million cash.

Valeant shares traded as high as $23.75 after markets opened this morning, about six per cent above where it closed Wednesday.

The stock has been climbing since April 21, when Valeant closed at $11.45, as investors have gained confidence in the company's ability to reduce its debt.

Proceeds from the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to China-based Sanpower Group will be used to repay a term loan.