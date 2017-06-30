Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,182.19, down 31.23 points):
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down nine cents, or 2.80 per cent, to $3.13 on nine million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down six cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $2.36 on 5.9 million shares.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up eight cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $3.44 on 5.3 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 12 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $65.35 on 4.72 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 10 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $9.56 on 4.71 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 18 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $24.31 on 4.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Engineering. Down 61 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $56.07 on 316,227 shares. The Quebec-based firm is shifting a collection of its Canadian infrastructure holdings to a new partnership with a European investment firm through a $208-million deal announced Friday. The portfolio includes a hospital in Campbellton, N.B., a bridge in Kelowna, B.C., part of Vancouver's SkyTrain rapid transit system and the Southeast Stoney Trail, a 25-kilometre segment of Alberta's provincial highway system.
