Peter Mansbridge anchors his final edition of CBC's newscast "The National"

TORONTO — Peter Mansbridge anchored CBC's "The National" for the final time Friday, saying it has been "quite the ride."

Mansbridge made a brief reference that it was his final regular newscast.

"Thanks for watching all these years, it's been quite the ride for me, but always a privilege to be a part of bringing the national story home to you from wherever that story may be," said Mansbridge at the end of the hour-long show. "I can only hope you found it worthwhile, too. Goodbye."

Mansbridge, 68, said in an interview this week that he didn't intend to make a big fuss of his last appearance on the flagship newscast as anchor.

Mansbridge's swan song is to come Saturday when he anchors the CBC's coverage of Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa.

Mansbridge revealed his retirement plans last year. The CBC has not yet indicated how it will replace him.

The network ran a tribute to Mansbridge's 50-year career in a segment broadcast on Thursday's "The National" and has been paying tribute to him in some of its other programs during the past week.