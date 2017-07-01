AP Top Extended Financial Headlines at 1:27 p.m. EDT

India introduces new single nationwide tax at midnight ceremony in parliament

Ukraine alleges the Russian security services were involved in launching a massive cyberattack last week that locked up computers across the world

US consumer spending rises just 0.1 per cent in May, despite healthy 0.4 per cent income gain

Senate Republicans' struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing another one of Trump's top priorities: an overhaul of America's tax system

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway becomes largest shareholder in Bank of America

A judge has ordered a Pennsylvania family to vacate some of its property that was seized by company that wants to lay a $2.5 billion pipeline across it

Nike says it's working on a test program to sell some of its sneakers through e-commerce giant Amazon.

A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances allows U.S. territory to go to court to restructure roughly $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico's power company if needed

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. fell by one this week to 940