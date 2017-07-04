Qatar, isolated by neighbours, plans gas output boost

DOHA, Qatar — The politically isolated Gulf nation of Qatar says it plans to boost production of liquefied natural gas by 30 per cent over the coming years.

State-run Qatar Petroleum made the announcement in the capital, Doha on Tuesday, a day after Qatar handed over its response to a list of demands by Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia that have cut ties with their tiny neighbour .

QP President and CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said the production increase stems from a decision to double anticipated output from a new gas project on the southern portion of its vast underwater North Field.