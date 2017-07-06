Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,078.00, down 75.12 points):

Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX:THO). Miner. Down $3.57, or 33.18 per cent, to $7.19 on 9.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up four cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $9.18 on 5.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $3.01 on 5.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down five cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $2.32 on 5.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 29 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $24.83 on 5 million shares.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Up six cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $5.27 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: