China's COSCO to buy Orient Overseas for $6.3 billion
BEIJING — China's biggest shipping company, state-owned COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., is creating the world's No. 3 container shipping giant by acquiring rival Orient Overseas (International) Ltd.
Shares in both companies surged Monday following the announcement of the $6.3 billion deal.
A wave of consolidation has created huge competitors in a global shipping industry that is struggling with sluggish trade and depressed prices.
Orient Overseas, with 103 ships, is controlled by the family of former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-Hwa.
The transaction is subject to antitrust review by Chinese, European and U.S. authorities, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The filing said COSCO will pay $10.07 per share (HK$78.67), a premium of 38
AP Moeller-Maersk acquired Hamburg Sud of Germany in December. CMA CGM bought Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines last year.
Orient Overseas reported a loss of $219.2 million last year. It blamed a glut of capacity, slow growth and rising fuel prices as well as freight rates that sometimes dipped below those seen in 2009 during the financial crisis.