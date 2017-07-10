Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,105.28, up 78.12 points):

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $3.11 on 5.4 million shares.

Sandvine Corp. (TSX:SVC). Telecommunications. Up 21 cents, or 4.91 per cent, to $4.49 on 4.3 million shares.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX:THO). Miner. Down 19 cents, or 2.87 per cent, to $6.43 on 4.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $2.37 on 3.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down nine cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $24.92 on 3.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 48 cents, or 4.44 per cent, to $11.28 on 3.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Up four cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $106.10 on 692,017 shares. The Toronto-based bank has agreed to pay up to US$200 million in stock and cash to acquire Geneva Advisors, a private wealth management firm headquartered in Chicago. CIBC says Geneva Advisors will build on its recent acquisition of PrivateBancorp in a deal valued at about US$5 billion.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA). Communication services. Up $2.29, or 2.87 per cent, to $82.09 on 68,478 shares. The Montreal-based company is preparing to expand in the Eastern United States by purchasing the MetroCast cable systems business in a deal valued at US$1.4 billion. Cogeco will make the acquisition through its Atlantic Broadband subsidiary, which has a definitive purchase agreement with Harron Communications LP, a family business.