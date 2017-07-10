UK's struggling May urges opponents to support government

LONDON — Britain's beleaguered prime minister is appealing to opponents to help her govern, after she lost her parliamentary majority in last month's election.

Theresa May called the snap June 8 election in a misjudged attempt to bolster her majority and strengthen her authority during exit talks between Britain and the European Union. Instead, she must resort to deal-making and compromises in order to pass legislation, and is struggling to persuade her Conservative party that she is not a lame duck.

May's office says that in a speech Tuesday she will urge the opposition to help hone policy, saying the government's ideas can be "clarified and improved" through debate and discussion.