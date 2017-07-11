Business

British leader vows to win 'battle of ideas' in Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks through the door to greet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at 10 Downing Street in London Monday July 10, 2017. The British and Australian prime ministers are holding bi-lateral talks. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has to win a "battle of ideas" in Parliament and the country after losing her majority in last month's election.

In a speech both conciliatory and defiant, May urged her political opponents to contribute their "views and ideas" to help shape policy.

May spoke nearly a year after taking office, and just over a month after she suffered a setback from voters in a snap election.

She acknowledged Tuesday that the election result was "not what I wanted," but said she remained committed to building a fairer Britain as the country leaves the European Union.

May was speaking at the launch of a report on how to guarantee protections for the growing number of workers in the "gig economy."

