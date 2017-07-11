Jean Coutu reports lower Q1 profit, mostly due to its generic drug division
VARENNES, Que. — Jean Coutu Group (TSX:PJC.A) is reporting higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division.
The Quebec-based pharmacy retailer had $45.5 million or 25 cents per share of net income in the quarter.
That's down from $49 million or 27 cents per share in the comparable period last year.
Jean Coutu said the reduced profit was primarily due to a lower contribution from the Pro Doc's generic drug business following a regulatory change that took effect in January.
Overall revenue increased to $750.4 million from $723.6 million a year earlier, mostly because of overall market growth.
The quarterly report was issued ahead of Jean Coutu's annual meeting in Varennes, Que., at the company's head office.
