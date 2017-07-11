Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,149.14, up 43.86 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 11 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $24.81 on 4.7 million shares. The Ontario Securities Commission says it has reached a preliminary settlement deal with the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Manulife Securities Inc. after a number of clients were inadvertently charged excessive investment fees.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $9.24 on 3.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $11.48 on 3.71 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $3.14 on 3.68 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 16 cents, or 3.98 per cent, to $3.86 on 3.27 million shares.

HudBay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Miner. Up 62 cents, or 8.09 per cent, to $8.28 on 3.19 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Convenience stores. Up 84 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $60.15 on 1.9 million shares. The Quebec-based company says it has signed an agreement to buy Upper Midwest U.S. convenience store player Holiday. The transaction will see Couche-Tard acquire 374 stores operated by Holiday and 148 franchisees.

Jean Coutu Group Inc. (TSX:PJC.A). Drug store chain. Up 52 cents, or 2.65 per cent, to $20.12 on 356,743 shares. The Quebec-based pharmacy retailer reported higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division. It had $45.5 million or 25 cents per share of net income in the quarter. That's down from $49 million or 27 cents per share in the comparable period last year. Overall revenue increased to $750.4 million from $723.6 million a year earlier, mostly because of overall market growth.