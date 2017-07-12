Couche-Tard adjusted profit, total revenue soar in its 4th quarter

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B) is reporting a US$277.6-million net profit for its fourth quarter, as total revenue soared 30.1 per cent over the same time last year.

The owner of a multinational group of convenience stores that includes the Circle K, Couche-Tard and Mac's brands, says total revenue for the 13-week quarter was US$9.6 billion — up from US$7.4 billion a year earlier.

Its net profit, reported in U.S. currency, was equal to 49 cents per share — up 36.1 per cent from last year's fourth quarter, which had only 12 weeks.

After excluding the impact of foreign exchange and various expense items, the Quebec-based company earned 52 cents per share — up 36.8 per cent from last year.