Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,143.99, down 5.15 points):

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up eight cents, or 6.20 per cent, to $1.37 on 8.3 million shares.

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Down half-a-cent, or 14.29 per cent, to three cents on 6.8 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 17 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $11.65 on 6.2 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $3.33 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $9.22 on 4.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 2.77 per cent, to $2.97 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Convenience stores. Up $2.25, or 3.74 per cent, to $62.40 on 1.5 million shares. The Quebec-based convenience store operator capped its fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter as its Canadian operations got a boost from the full impact of its acquisition of Esso convenience stores. For the full year, the company earned US$1.21 billion on US$37.9 billion of revenues, compared to US$1.19 billion on US$34.1 billion a year earlier.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Down 20 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $14.39 on 853,485 shares. A veteran of the Canadian financial services and mortgage industry has been appointed the next CEO of the Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender, which is working to restore investor and customer confidence after it appeared to be on the brink of collapse earlier this year. Yousry Bissada, 57, will join Home Capital on Aug. 3, replacing interim CEO Bonita Then.