Wholesale prices post modest increase in June
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level remained muted in June.
The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures prices before they reach consumers, rose 0.1
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told Congress Wednesday that Fed officials are planning to continue gradually raising short-term interest rates, but want to see inflation creep back toward their annual target of 2
Most of the June increase came from rising prices for services, including a 4
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation was up 0.1
The central bank has hiked the short-term rate it controls three times since December. But its
The Labor Department will release its report on June consumer prices Friday.
