Cheaper gas, wireless plans keep US inflation in check

WASHINGTON — Lower costs for gas, airline tickets, new and used cars and wireless mobile phone plans kept U.S. consumer prices flat in June, evidence that inflation remains muted.

The Labor Department says the unchanged reading followed a drop of 0.1 per cent in May. Inflation has climbed just 1.6 per cent from a year ago. That's down sharply from February, when prices rose 2.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 0.1 per cent in June and 1.7 per cent from a year earlier.