Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,174.81, up 39.81 points):

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX:BLU). Biotechnology. Down four cents, or 10.00 per cent, to 36 cents on 6.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $25.23 on 3.9 million shares.

CRH Medical Corp. (TSX:CRH). Medical instruments and equipment. Down $1.88, or 28.40 per cent, to $4.74 on 3.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 21 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $11.97 on 3.1 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down 17 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $8.78 on 2.9 million shares.