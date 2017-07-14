US business inventories rebounded 0.3 per cent in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in May, while sales fell by the largest amount in 10 months.
The Commerce Department says business inventories rose 0.3
When businesses increase stockpiles, it is generally seen as a sign of their confidence that sales will increase in the coming months. A decrease in inventories can be a sign of pessimism about future sales.
Economic growth slowed in the January-March quarter, in part because inventories subtracted from overall economic activity, but economists are looking for a rebound in the second quarter.