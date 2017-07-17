Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,165.36, down 9.45 points):

Sandvine Corp. (TSX:SVC). Telecommunications. Down 10 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $4.35 on 7.8 million shares. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company has switched allegiance to a new takeover offer worth $562 million, about 16.5 per cent more than original suitor Vector Capital was going to pay before a rival came forward late last month. Francisco Partners is offering $4.40 per share cash for Sandvine and intends to combine it with Procera Networks, Inc. of Fremont, Calif.

Dominion Diamond Corp. (TSX:DDC). Miner. Up 94 cents, or 5.56 per cent, to $17.85 on 5.6 million shares. The company says it's supporting a US$1.2-billion friendly cash takeover offer from the Washington Companies. The privately held Montana-based company is offering US$14.25 per share for all shares of Dominion Diamond, one of the world's largest diamond producers.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 11 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $11.86 on 3.9 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up $1.11, or 8.82 per cent, to $13.69 on 3.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 12 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $9.38 on 3.3 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up 39 cents, or 4.94 per cent, to $8.29 on 2.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Jean Coutu Group Inc. (TSX:PJC.A). Drug store chain. Up 20 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $20.66 on 182,570 shares. The Quebec government says it will save more than $300 million a year on generic drugs after reaching a deal with the association representing Canada's generic pharmaceutical companies. Health Minister Gaetan Barrette believes the five-year agreement in principle will save the province $1.5 billion, which will be redistributed in the health-care system.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX:TKO). Miner. Up eight cents, or 4.97 per cent, to $1.69 on 413,980 shares. Taseko says it has idled its Gibraltar copper operation in British Columbia's Cariboo region due to the ongoing wildfires. While there are no fires threatening the mine, the company says evacuation orders for nearby communities have made it difficult for employees to travel to the site.