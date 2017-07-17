Valeant to sell its Obagi skin-care business for US$190 million to H.K. group
LAVAL, Que. — Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSX:VRX) has a deal to sell its Obagi skin care business to a Hong Kong-based group for US$190 million in cash.
The Quebec-based company, headquartered in Laval, estimates its Obagi Medical Products unit will generate about US$85 million of revenue in 2017.
The buyer is a fund managed by a limited partnership that includes China Regenerative Medicine International and Haitong International Securities Group, both headquartered in Hong Kong.
