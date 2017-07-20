Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,264.64, up 19.93 points):

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $3.20 on 5.3 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Up 14 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $22.67 on 4.5 million shares. The Toronto-based company announced after the close of markets on Wednesday that it signed a friendly deal to acquire U.S. energy company Avista Corp. for C$6.7 billion, including debt, in an all-cash deal that would create one of the largest regulated utilities in North America.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 36 cents, or 2.87 per cent, to $12.17 on 3.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $9.58 on 3.5 million shares.

Stonegate Agricom Ltd. (TSX:ST). Agriculture. Unchanged at 1.5 cents on 3.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 2.47 per cent, to $3.16 on 2.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: