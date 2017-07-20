New B.C. government to hike disability and income assistance rates by $100

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan is boosting monthly disability and income assistance rates by $100 each.

He says the change will occur in about two months and represents the first increase in a decade for welfare rates.

Horgan says the change is just the beginning as his new NDP government looks toward introducing a poverty-reduction plan for the province.

He says B.C. will go from last to third place in the country when it comes to income assistance rates.

The previous Liberal government froze that rate for 10 years but promised an increase in last month's revamped throne speech, which incorporated a number of key pledges from the NDP and Green election platforms.