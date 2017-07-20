UK Brexit negotiator encouraged by progress of talks with EU
BRUSSELS — The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says that a week of talks with the European Union has given "us a lot to be positive about."
David Davis said Thursday in Brussels that he's "encouraged by progress" on key issues.
The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that Britain must clarify its position on the divorce bill it must pay to the 28-nation bloc and citizens' rights.
Barnier said during a joint news conference that the "clarification of the U.K. position is indispensable for us to negotiate and for us to make sufficient progress on this financial dossier which is inseparable from other dossiers."
