Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,183.13, down 81.51 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 24 cents, or 2.51 per cent, to $9.34 on 7.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 17 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $12.34 on 7.6 million shares. The Calgary-based oil and gas company handily beat analyst expectations, posting a US$331-million net profit, or 34 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$601 million, or 71 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $2.35 on 6.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 13 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $65.35 on 5.9 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 3.12 per cent, to $3.30 on 5.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Down 93 cents, or 2.44 per cent, to $37.25 on 3.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: