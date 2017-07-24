Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,128.69, down 54.44 points):

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 14 cents, or 5.41 per cent, to $2.73 on 4.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $12.42 on 4.2 million shares.

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Oil and gas. Up 40 cents, or 9.39 per cent, to $4.66 on 3.4 million shares.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSX:CFW). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $3.19 on 3.22 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down $1.00, or 4.93 per cent, to $19.29 on 3.18 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $9.32 on 3.03 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: