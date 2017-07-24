Rayonier ups offer for Tembec, wins support from shareholders who opposed deal

MONTREAL — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has raised its takeover offer for Tembec Inc. to win the support of two of the forestry company's largest shareholders who had threatened to block the friendly deal.

Rayonier and Tembec (TSX:TMB) said Oaktree Capital Management LP and Restructuring Capital Associates LP have now agreed to support the takeover.

The deal requires support from a two-third majority vote at a shareholder meeting Thursday.

Oaktree and Restructuring Capital, who had raised concerns the offer was too low, together hold a 37 per cent stake in Tembec, enough to kill the deal.

U.S.-based Rayonier increased its offer to $4.75 or 0.2542 of a Rayonier share per Tembec share late Sunday night, subject to a cap that limits the amount of cash to be paid to two-thirds of the deal.