CN Rail beats forecasts with $1 billion profit in Q2 on higher revenues

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway beat analyst expectations as its profits grew 20 per cent to $1.03 billion in the second quarter on higher revenues.

The Montreal-based railway (TSX:CNR) earned $1.36 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier when it posted $858 million in net income.

Excluding a tax recovery, the railway earned $1.01 billion or $1.34 per share for the period ended June 30. That's up from $865 million or $1.11 per share in the second quarter of 2016.

Revenues grew 17 per cent to $3.3 billion.

CN Rail was expected to earn $1.31 per share in adjusted profits on $3.25 billion of revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Railway president and CEO Luc Jobin said the country's largest railway delivered a solid performance on strong volume growth.

"The North American economic outlook continues to be positive, and we remain committed to delivering on our 2017 financial outlook," he said in a statement.

"However, volume comparisons in the second half of the year will be more challenging, and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar will constitute a headwind."

The operating ratio, a measure of efficiency that balances revenue with expenses, worsened by 60 basis points to 55.1 per cent over the prior-year quarter.