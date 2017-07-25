Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,202.37, up 73.68 points):

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $3.59 on 5.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 54 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to $12.96 on 5.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 26 cents, or 8.55 per cent, to $3.30 on 5.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $2.40 on 4.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 61 cents, or 6.55 per cent, to $9.93 on 4.6 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up 2.5 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $1.34 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: