Ford's second quarter profit swells on tax changes

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. had a better-than-expected second quarter despite lower sales and upheaval in its executive ranks.

Net income rose 4 per cent to $2 billion, thanks in part to a change in the company's tax rate and a strong performance from its credit arm.

Adjusted profits of 56 cents per share easily surpassed Wall Street expectations of 43 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet. One-time items included a $248 million charge as the company shifted production of the Ford Focus from Mexico to China.

Ford's automotive revenue of $37 billion was in line with Wall Street's expectations.

There were big changes over the past three months for the automaker, based in Dearborn, Michigan. In May, Ford abruptly replaced CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, a company board member who had been leading Ford's mobility unit. Hackett is in the midst of a 100-day review of operations at the company.

"We're all energized and excited about what we're finding," Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said.

Hackett, the former CEO of office furniture company Steelcase Inc., has shuffled Ford's management team, seeking to accelerate decisions. Shanks said the company is adjusting its plans and expects to invest more in SUVs, commercial vehicles, mobility and other growth areas.

"This is part of being a better, more disciplined allocator of capital," Shanks said.

The elevated performance was due mostly to an easing of the company's corporate tax rate, from 30 per cent , down to 10 per cent , Shanks acknowledged. Ford has put some overseas losses back on its books in anticipation of changes in the U.S. corporate tax code, Shanks said. The company expects to have a 15 per cent rate this year, but that will return to 30 per cent next year.

Ford revised its full-year guidance upward slightly due to the tax change. Ford expects adjusted earnings of $1.65 to $1.85 for the full year, up from $1.76 a year ago, Shanks said. Its automotive revenue will be about equal to its 2016 revenue of $141.5 billion.

It was the best quarter since 2011 for Ford Credit, which is seeing stronger-than-expected auction values for Ford's off-lease vehicles, Shanks said. Ford Credit's revenue rose 7 per cent to $2.7 billion in the quarter.

Overall sales fell 3 per cent to 1.65 million vehicles. Much of that decrease was due to lower sales of the Fiesta in Europe as the company prepares to launch a new Fiesta, Shanks said.