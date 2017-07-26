Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,171.39, down 30.98 points):

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX:JAG). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 28.99 per cent, to 24.5 cents on 29.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 49 cents, or 3.78 per cent, to $12.47 on 7.7 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.90 per cent, to $3.73 on 5.7 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 12 cents, or 3.70 per cent, to $3.36 on 5.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up two cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $9.95 on 5.04 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 13 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $9.83 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Entertainment. Up 86 cents, or 1.75 per cent, to $50.09 on 84,451 shares. The company has signed an exclusive partnership deal to open Topgolf entertainment complexes across the country over the next several years. Topgolf combines a driving range with other games and entertainment options including point-scoring golf games that feature microchipped balls.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down $2.69, or 3.76 per cent, to $68.80 on 1.9 million shares. Canada's largest grocery and drug store operator warned Wednesday that minimum wage increases in Ontario and Alberta threaten to harm its bottom line and it will have to find ways to cut costs. Loblaw Companies Ltd., which owns Shoppers Drug Mart and grocery chains including Loblaws and No Frills, estimates the wage hikes will mean its labour costs will grow by about $190 million next year.

OpenText Corp. (TSX:OTEX). Application software. Up $1.18, or 2.83 per cent, to $42.86 on 524,280 shares. The business software company has agreed to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222 million. Under the deal, the Ontario-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.

Tembec Inc. (TSX:TMB). Forest Products. Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $4.61 on 594,434 shares. The forestry company reported second-quarter earnings of $17 million (17 cents per share), up from $9 million (nine cents per share) in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three-month period totalled $419 million, up from $376 million.