Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,191.36, up 19.97 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 94 cents, or 9.45 per cent, to $10.89 on 7.9 million shares. The Calgary-based company reported a second-quarter profit of $2.64 billion, or $2.37 per share, including a $1.8-billion non-cash revaluation gain on its interest in an oilsands joint venture with ConocoPhillips that it acquired full ownership in.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX:JAG). Miner. Up three cents, or 12.24 per cent, to 27.5 cents on 6.9 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down $1.07, or 6.24 per cent, to $16.07 on 5.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 44 cents, or 3.53 per cent, to $12.91 on 5.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.42 per cent, to $2.41 on 4.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 52 cents, or 5.29 per cent, to $10.35 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 58 cents, or 2.87 per cent, to $20.76 on 3.8 million shares. The Toronto-based miner reported adjusted net earnings for the second quarter came in at US$261 million or US$0.22 per share, up from US$158 million or US$0.14 per share for the same quarter last year after higher gold production and lower costs. Barrick also said it will start discussions with the Tanzania government next week on a precious-metal export ban and other issues impacting its majority-owned Acacia Mining company.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up 41 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $12.96 on 1.6 million shares. The uranium miner says it has settled a tax dispute with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that will see it pay US$122,000 instead of an originally proposed charge of US$122 million. Cameco disclosed the settlement as it reported a loss of C$2 million (nil per share) for its latest quarter compared with a loss of C$137 million (35 cents per share) a year ago.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI). Consumer packaged goods. Up $1.36, or 4.15 per cent, to $34.14 on 462,680 shares. Canada's largest food processor says it will look to raise prices in the third quarter to offset rising raw material costs in its prepared meats business. It reported second-quarter earnings of $37.3 million (28 cents per diluted share), up from $31.4 million (23 cents per diluted share) a year ago.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Up 26 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $22.22 on 1.8 million shares. Potash earned a second-quarter profit of US$201 million, boosted by a one-time tax provision recovery. Profit amounted to 24 cents per share, including eight cents per share due to provincial tax changes. That compared with a profit of $121 million or 14 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Sales in the quarter totalled $1.12 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Fast food restaurants. Up 28 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $76.79 on 451,938 shares. Employees at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg have voted to unionize. Workers United Canada Council says 15 people at the Lombard Avenue location have agreed to unionize with them, the second group of Tim Hortons employees to do so in the city.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Up 79 cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $39.77 on 3.1 million shares. The Calgary-based company reported second-quarter earnings of $435 million or 26 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $735 million or 46 cents per share in the same period last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Miner. Up 48 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $26.63 on 3.5 million shares. Teck says its steelmaking coal business helped grow its second quarter profit to $577 million. Profit amounted to $1 per share, up from $15 million or three cents per share a year ago. Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $2.82 billion, up from $1.74 billion.