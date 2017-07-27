Rockefeller estate in Maine on market for $19M

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine summer home of the late billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller is on the market for $19 million, with all proceeds slated to go to charity.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2v1ZxVb ) that Rockefeller's will gave his children first claim on the Seal Harbor estate, but several of them already own homes nearby.

Money from the sale of the estate will be used to help fulfil bequests in his will. He left $20 million to the Land and Garden Preserve of Mount Desert Island in Seal Harbor and $5 million to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Rockefeller was 101 when he died March 20.