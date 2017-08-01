Joe Fresh to expand into plus sizes with fall line
TORONTO — Joe Fresh is expanding into the plus-size market.
The affordable apparel brand says additional sizing will be introduced in its fall collection.
Womenswear will be available in sizes 0 to 22 and XS to 3X, up from the current upper size limit of 14 and XL.
New designs will include floral pieces and moto jackets. It all launches online and in-stores Aug. 11.
Joe Fresh introduces the new sizes as specialty retailers including Addition Elle, Penningtons and Torrid cater to full-figured women.
The Loblaw-owned company says all sizes will have the same price.
