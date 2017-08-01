Metro acquires majority stake in ready-to-cook meal service MissFresh
MONTREAL — Grocery store retailer Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) has signed a deal to acquire a majority interest in ready-to-cook meal delivery service MissFresh Inc.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
MissFresh was started in Montreal in 2015 by Marie-Eve Prevost, Bernard Prevost and Ritter Huang.
Metro says MissFresh's three co-founders will retain a 30 per cent stake and continue to take an active part in the company's management.
