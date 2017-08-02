Happy ending for theatres this summer not in the script
AMC shares lost nearly a quarter of their value a day after the company's announcement late Tuesday that its U.S. box office receipts tumbled 4.4
A disappointing summer at the box office has put pressure on major North American
Due to dearth of major summer hits outside the likes of "Wonder Woman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," summer season box office receipts are running about 8
Some analysts also have a pessimistic outlook for the exhibition business's future due to ever-increasing subscription on-demand offerings and more competition from television. Last year's domestic revenues
Other movie
Leawood, Kansas-based AMC said it expected a loss between $174.5 million and $178.5 million for the quarter ended in June and dialed back expectations for the third quarter.
AMC, the world's largest movie
AMC shares have lost more than half their value since the beginning of the year.
AMC will release its full second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday.
Shares in AMC sank $4.90, or more than 23