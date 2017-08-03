Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,191.96, down 73.67 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 10 cents, or 3.75 per cent, to $2.57 on 6.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 25 cents, or 4.81 per cent, to $5.45 on 5.1 million shares.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII). Oil and gas. Down $3.61, or 17.60 per cent, to $16.90 on 5.04 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 50 cents, or 4.06 per cent, to $11.83 on 4.9 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down four cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $8.83 on 4.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Up $1.31, or 3.39 per cent, to $39.90 on 3.6 million shares. The oilsands company trimmed its capital spending plan for this year by about $180 million and reported a second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion (93 cents per diluted share) compared with a loss of $339 (31 cents per diluted share) million a year ago.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Down 65 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $58.76 on 1.2 million shares. The company reported second-quarter earnings attributable to common shareholders of $762 million or 84 cents per share, compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $778 million or 89 cents per share a year ago. Operating revenue increased to nearly $5.7 billion, compared with $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, boosted by its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. earlier this year.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $52.47 on 1.5 million shares. The company says the cost of its Line 3 replacement project has risen nine per cent from its original estimate when it was sanctioned in 2014. Enbridge now estimates it will cost $5.3 billion for the portion in Canada and US$2.9 billion in the United States to replace the pipeline that runs from Hardisty, Alta., to Superior, Wisc.