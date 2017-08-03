US factory orders rose in June as demand for aircraft soared
WASHINGTON — Orders at U.S. factories increased in June as demand surged for aircraft.
The Commerce Departments reports that factory orders increased 3
Excluding the transportation sector that includes aircraft, factory orders slipped 0.2
Demand fell for computers and electronic products, while primary metals, machinery and motor vehicles eked out gains.
U.S. manufacturing has been recovering from a slowdown in late 2015 caused by lower energy prices and a strong dollar that made American products more expensive overseas.