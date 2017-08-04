Liberal group urges advertisers to boycott Fox's Hannity
NEW YORK — A liberal advocacy group that targeted Glenn Beck and Bill O'Reilly for advertiser boycotts in the past now has its sights set on Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.
Media Matters for America said Friday it will begin asking Hannity's advertisers to shun him and ask thousands of its members to also contact companies. The group is setting up a stophannity.com
Hannity is President Donald Trump's fiercest and most prominent supporter. A similar effort against him last spring fizzled.
Fox had no immediate comment on the impending campaign.
