Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Second Cup Ltd. (TSX:SCU). Restaurants. Up 37 cents, or 15.74 per cent, to $2.72 on 103,374 shares. The Mississauga, Ont.-based coffee chain says during its second quarter it had a 0.7 per cent increase in same-store sales — a key retail metric measuring sales at locations open for at least a year. That marks its first positive quarter since the fourth quarter of 2015. It trimmed its net losses to $315,000 or two cents per share from $441,000 or three cents per share in the same period a year ago. Revenue was down to $6.2 million from $7.8 million, though it had 13 fewer cafes than it did last year.