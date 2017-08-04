Police launch probe after another reporter faces notorious sexist slur

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police are investigating another allegation of someone yelling a sexist slur at a female reporter as she was doing her job on camera in St. John's, N.L.

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they received a complaint Thursday that a CBC reporter was heckled as she reported from the St. John's annual regatta a day earlier.

He wouldn't offer details, but said it was alleged that one or more people yelled the phrase — often abbreviated to "FHRITP" — that has repeatedly been directed at female television reporters and videographers across the country.

Higdon says the CBC reporter was recording at the St. John's regatta.

The CBC says the slur was captured on video.