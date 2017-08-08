Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,256.35, down 1.62 points):

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Unchanged at three cents on 14.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $12.52 on 5.2 million shares.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $6.08 on 4.3 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up four cents, or 3.17 per cent, to $1.30 on 4.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $25.93 on 3.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 64 cents, or 4.77 per cent, to $14.06 on 3.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: