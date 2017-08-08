Valeant reduces Q2 loss, revenue falls amid divestments

LAVAL, Que. — Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX:VRX) says its second-quarter loss was reduced dramatically to US$38 million as the company progressed on its debt-reduction and divestment programs.

The loss, reported in U.S. currency, amounted to 11 cents per share under general accounting principles.

That's down from the year-earlier loss of 88 cents per share or $302 million for the 2016 second quarter.

Valeant's revenue also declined year-over-year, to US$2.23 billion from US$2.42 billion and adjusted earnings fell to $951 million for the second quarter of 2017, from $1.09 billion last year.

The company attributed the decline in revenue and adjusted earnings to several factors, including lower prices for some products and the divestiture of a skin care business within its Bausch + Lomb International business unit.

Valeant also lowered its 2017 revenue guidance range to between $8.70 billion and $8.80 billion, from between $8.90 billion and $9.10 billion, citing the impact of its divestitures — which are key to reducing its debt load and improving profit margins.

The company says its still on track to achieve between US$3.60 billion and $3.75 billion in adjusted earnings this year.