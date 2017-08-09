Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,217.33, down 39.02 points):

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $5.34 on 4.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 11 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $10.43 on 4.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $40.71 on 4.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $12.42 on 3.6 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up two cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $1.32 on 3.5 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Down $1.89, or 9.57 per cent, to $17.85 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: