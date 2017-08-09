Pop-up Cheetos-themed restaurant to open in New York City

NEW YORK — Frito-Lay is getting in on New York City's restaurant week by opening a pop-up eatery with a menu full of Cheetos-themed cuisine.

The Spotted Cheetah opens its doors in lower Manhattan for just three days next week. Some of the dishes on the three-course menu created by chef Anne Burrell include Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles, Mac n' Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake. Prices run from $8 to $22 per dish.

Frito-Lay says recipes created by fans inspired the company to "bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life."

The Spotted Cheetah is completely booked for its brief run that begins Tuesday, but Cheetos fans can add their names to an online waitlist.